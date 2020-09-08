CROATIA, FRANCE AND THE NETHERLANDS NO LONGER ON CYPRUS’ COVID19 SAFE LIST

The rising case of COVID-19 cases in various parts of Europe has brought considerable changes to Cyprus’ safe list.

The island nation has edited its list once again, having removed Croatia, France and the Netherlands. Cyprus has also the non-EU countries Tunisia and Andorra from the list.

All the three EU countries in question have been bumped down from Category C (i.e. the safe list) to Category B. The latter category mandates restricted entry, even with a COVID-19 test.

Category C countries allow exclusive entry to Cypriot nationals and residents, and those who have special permits. Those cleared under this category must have a coronavirus negative test with them, get a test once they arrive on the island. Then, they must go under self-isolation for 14 days. They also need to take a test again 48 hours before the end of the 14-day isolation period.

Other European Union countries that have received a downgrade in status – from category B from A – are Ireland, Austria, Iceland, Denmark and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s status was upgraded to category B from category C.

Category B countries have more relaxation – all they require is a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding the flight to Cyprus.