PARENT ARRESTED FOR PROTESTING

The new restrictions to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant has had everyone uneasy, and parents are no exception to this rule.

In yet another incident related to this, the Cyprus police arrested a parent who was protesting outside their child’s school.

The protest, that had been going on for more than 3 days, had a group of parents protesting outside Limassol’s Education Ministry district office on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue – calling out the new measures in place for schools.

The parent in question was arrested after they were found obstructing traffic and the police, and even threatened a policeman after the fact.