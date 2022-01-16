POLICE ARREST MAN FOR POSSESSING DRUGS

The Cyprus Police has arrested a man over possessing illegal drugs.

The man, 24, was arrested after the police found the drugs during a search of his residence in Larnaca.

The police, acting off an anonymous tip, arrived at the home of the suspect to investigate. They caught the man, who was trying to escape via the back door, and threw out 2 nylon bags.

The police apprehended the man and the confiscated the bags. They found 29 gms of cannabis and 15 gms of cocaine.

They also found traces of cocaine and cannabis at other places in the house.