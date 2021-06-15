TURMOIL CYPRUS HAS HIRED A BUNKER TRADER

Turmoil, the marine fuel supplier company has hired a new bunker trader. The hired bunker trader is none other than Dmitry Gruzintsev, who joined the company on June 1st, 2020.

According to a statement by the company, Dmitry is clearly the best choice for the position, having extensive experience in the Russian Far East, the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. Within these, he has further experience in working with a wide variety of people, including trading companies, surveyors and physical suppliers.

The announcement comes after Termoil’s recent one where they had rehired Bjarke Staal as the company’s general manager.