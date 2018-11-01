RUSSIAN TOURISTS KILLED IN CAR ACCIDENT

Two Russian tourists were killed due to their rental car having gone off a cliff in the Akamas.

The two, who were man and wife and aged 58 and 48 respectively, were killed due to their rental car going off a cliff and plunging straight into the Akamas area’s rocky coast in Paphos.

A boat from the marine police collected the bodies and took them to Latchi harbour and transferred them to Paphos general hospital. The hospital conformed them dead on arrival.

The couple, who were said to be holidaying after a long period, lost their lives days before their departure from the island nation, which they were touring. Their rental car was spotted by a passer-by, who soon informed the police, and directed them to a cliff in the Kakoskali area near the Baths of Aphrodite.