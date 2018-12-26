‘SAY NO TO PLASTIC STRAWS’ TV SPOT LAUNCHED

In a bid to join the global battle against plastic use and subsequent pollution, a TV slot for ‘Cyprus says no to plastic straws’ has been launched. Said slot featured ‘Salina the flamingo,’ who symbolizes the animals whose existence has been threatened by the use of plastic drinking straws. The students of Ayios Spiridonas, a special school in Larnaca have made their aim to save these animals. Officially presented at a press conference in September, the initiative is being headlines by the special school.

The initiative students as groups of volunteers from the school replacing all plastic straws with reusable and/or biodegradable straws – all of which will be given students in schools all over Cyprus.

The initiative plans to have all pupils of all schools across the island nation take a reusable straw each home, before seeing a presentation on why plastic straws must be boycotted.