THE US TO LIFT THE ARMS BAN ON CYPRUS

The American Congress will be sitting to approve the lifting of ban of arms on Cyprus – one that was originally instated 1987.

The move comes as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year of 2020, in the aftermath of an agreement between Democrats and Republicans on the bill’s more divisive aspects.

According to reports, the bill will serve to repeal the existing restrictions on the United States when it comes to exporting weapons, defense articles and other defense-related services to and/or via the island nation.

The ban was lifted by the US Senate in the previous summer.