TURKEY HAS BANNED GREEK CYPRUS FROM FORUM ON DISARMAMENT

Turkey has vetoed Greek Cyprus’ request to participate in the capacity of an observer at Conference on Disarmament in Geneva later this year.

According to a source who refused to be named, this happened during the General Assembly meeting of the conference, which was held on 21st January.

Despite a well-made application made by Greek Cyprus, Turkey chose to have it barred by vetoing against the island nation attending as an observer in the conference and in the following meeting. On the other hand, applications by 37 other countries were approved.

Established in 1979. the Conference on Disarmament is an international forum that functions to negotiate the control of arms and agreements pertaining to disarmament agreements. The forum has and 65 member countries, Turkey included.