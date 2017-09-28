Barebone Releases Another New Hit

The Cypriot band Barebone, known for delivering hit-after-hit, have now released a brand new song which has already won the Best Rock song prize for the September 2017 Academia Music Awards at Los Angeles.

Called Edge of the Blade, the song, which has proved to be equally popular between fans and critics alike, has now been released by the band on their official YouTube channel. The song will also be a part of Barebone’s upcoming album.

Formed in 2014, Barebone has proved to be extremely popular throughout the world, and has been touring all over the world and participating in various events, including The Masters of Rock, the biggest festival in the Czech Republic.

The Barebone Band, which comprises four members – George Solonos, Constantinos Pavlides, Takis Foitos and Constantinos Constantinou, say they aim to have their material and their live appearances give an experience of upbeat Rock that is “focused on groove and pure hard dirty sound.”

The pop band has so far performed at every venue in Cyprus and has also taken part in major events and festivals like the Cyprus International Tattoo Convention and the Legion Run, among others.

Their first video, Early Years of My Dementia was released in 2015, just before their maiden Slovakian/Czech Rep. tour in May 2015.

More information on the band can be found at @Facebook/bareboneband