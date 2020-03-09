4th CYRPUS SATELLITE CASINO OPENED BY MELCO RESORTS

In under a week after the progress of the €550m City of Dreams Mediterranean project, popular entertainment company Melco Resorts and Entertainment has launched its 4th satellite casino in the island nation.

The casino, named Cyprus Casinos Paphos has already begun to welcome guests. As mentioned earlier, it is the fourth of its kind to open after Melco’s other satellite casinos that were opened in Larnaca, Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Larnaca.

The casino is located in Geroskipou near Paphos International Airport, has 25 individuals under its employment, and is graced with over 50 high-end gaming machines.