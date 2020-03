A MOTORCYCLIST WAS INJURED IN THE SOVEREIGN BASE AREA

A head-on collision between a car and a motorcyclist has left the latter in serious condition and hospitalized.

The accident, which happened in Dasaki Achnas in the British base area of Dhekelia, led to the closure of the main Achnas road for investigation purposes.

The motorcyclist, who was described as about 27-28 years old, suffered injuries to his shoulder and leg, and was transported to Larnaca general via ambulance.