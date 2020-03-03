CYPRUS CHECKPOINTS SHUT DOWN AMIDST CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The spread of coronavirus disease has caused panic all over the world, and Cyprus is no exception. The island nation has closed four of its checkpoints for a weeklong period for the first time.

Closed for the first time since 2003, the decision for the closure was made despite the fact that it would have political ramifications for the divided island. The island has had a tough history being divided into Greek and Turkish Cyprus after Turkish forces made in coup in 1974.

Although the island nation has not reported any coronavirus cases, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the checkpoints will be closed for a period of 7 days to prevent even the chance of the rapidly-spreading pandemic entering Cyprus.

The only checkpoint that was not closed was the one in Ayios Dhometios – contrary to initial reports of the checkpoint being curbed, the checkpoint will continue to operate.