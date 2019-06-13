COALITION GOVERNMENT COLLAPSES IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

The coalition government in Cyprus has collapsed, courtesy of the withdrawal of centrist HP leader, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, along with his party from.

According to the minister, the withdrawal was being made due to the ridiculous property rentals of the ministry of finance, that was causing a “crisis in confidence.”

According to Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK), Özersay stated that party members were left to decide if they would continue to be a part of the opposition party or make their own bid to form government. Özersay has also said that snap elections were not beyond possibility.

This announcement comes along with that of Tufan Erhürman, Prime Minister and leader of Republican Turkish Party (CTP), who revealed he would be submitting the government’s resignation. To that end, the met President Mustafa Akıncı and offered said resignation.

Before this, Finance Minister Serdar Denktaş – a leader of the Democratic Party (DP) – announced his own resignation. In a written statement, he explained while he would continue his support of the current government in Parliament, he would be resigning from the post that was his in the ministry.