EXPLOSIVE DEVICE DETONATED IN LIMASSOL

The detonation of an explosive device has destroyed a car in Ekali, Limassol.

The police have revealed that the car, which they believe was targeted purposefully was parked outside a home belonging to a 40-year-old man. The vehicle itself belongs to the father-in-law of said man.

The man reported the incident to the police as a “deafening explosion” that had occurred around 4 AM in the morning.

Although the fire service was called in to take care of the situation, the car had already been destroyed by the detonated device.

Besides the car itself, the fragments from the explosion shattered the windows of another nearby home.

An investigation is being conducted into the matter. As of yet, the true motive behind the perpetrators’ actions are not clear.