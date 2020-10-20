GREECE SAYS IT IS FULLY COMMITTED TO SOLVING THE CYPRUS PROBLEM

In honor of Cyprus’ 60th anniversary of independence from the British rule, Athens has sent a message of solidarity, expressing their undaunting support to island nation in solving the issue of division.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece showed his utter disapproval on the violations made by Turkish forces both on sea and on land for Cyprus and vowed to go all in if needed to protect the sovereign rights of Cypriots.

Mitsotakis clarified that Greece refuses to accept the legalization of the Cyprus problem, which Turkey is currently pushing for. He added how Cyprus ‘political situation happens to be a top priority for Athens, and that efforts are currently underway to aid the resumption of talks.