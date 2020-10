EUROPA LEAGUE GAME WILL NO LONGER PLAY IN ARMENIA, WILL BE MOVED TO CYPRUS

The next soccer game for Europa League will be moved to Cyprus, after safety issues that arose from the security lapses due to Armenia’s increasing conflict with Azerbaijan.

According to the UEFA, the playoff game, which had Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade and Ararat-Armenia playing against each other in Yerevan, will now be played in island nation city of Nicosia.

The winner of this game will be advancing to the Europa League group phase.