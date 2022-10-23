HVAC SYSTEM: TO REPAIR OR REPLACE?

So, your AC system is not working, and you are divided between getting it repaired or replacing it altogether. We get it! At All Things HVAC Services we understand that tThis is a crucial decision to make, given as both have their inherent advantages (and disadvantages!) and your decision determines the fate of your HVAC.

Below, we will list the most important factors that you must consider when deciding between repairing or replacing your HVAC system:

Age:

One the simplest yet most effective ways to determine whether you should opt for repair or replacement is by considering how old your system is. For instance, if your system is very old (i.e., at least 15 years or more), you might want to opt for a replacement. Older systems tend to break down more often, and that might end up with you spending more on repairs than you would for a new system.

A newer system, however, will most likely work fabulously with repairs. If your HVAC system gets its routine maintenance, getting the problematic issue repaired will easily ease your woes.

The size of the issue:

When considering the seriousness of the issue with your HVAC system, you must consider two things. Firstly, the kind of issue your system is facing – for instance, if your HVAC has a bad fan, this can easily be rectified with a repair. A problem like a damaged heat exchanging system, which poses a major safety threat, is much more complicated and might warrant a replacement.

Secondly, you should also see the number of problems – for instance, if the conditioning system has minor but several issues, you should consider a replacement – even if your HVAC is on the newer side. Remember, getting too many small repairs will rack up your service and potentially your energy bill as well.

Cost of repairs:

Much like any other transaction, one must consider the expense of repairs or replacement as a profit-and-loss statement. In several cases, getting a simple repair to fix the issue with your air conditioning system would be a much better option than going for a replacement. However, in others, you might be better off getting a replacement instead of spending small-but-frequent amounts of money for repair bills.

Thinking of whether you should opt for a replacement or repairing for your AC system? You should definitely talk to a professional – they can suggest the best solution for your specific requirements. And if you are looking for help with that, contact us at All Things HVAC today!