INIESTA MOVING TO JAPAN

In what is being considered a shocking piece of news for the European sporting community, former Barcelona captain and current midfielder Andres Iniesta announced that he was making a move to Japan. It is heavily speculated that Iniesta will sign up for J-League side Vissel Kobe, given that Iniesta made the announcement on social media by posting a picture of himself along with the Hiroshi Mikitani – the chairman of the club.

The midfielder made his decision public by breaking the news on Instagram – “Heading to my new home, with my friend @hiroshi.mikitani”

Hiroshi Mikitani owns Vissel Kobe, and also serves as the chief executive of Rakuten, one of the main sponsors of Barcelona.