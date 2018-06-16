PROPOSED DHERYNIA CROSSING MEETS OPPOSITION FROM FAMAGUSTA BUSINESS GROUP

In what can be considered a vital precursor for a major business decision in Cyprus, a Famagusta-based business group has requested the foreign minister to not open the new proposed crossing than connects the Greek south to the Turkish-occupied Dherynia in the north on grounds that it would hamper business operations in the former.

Said request was made by a spokesperson of the Famagusta tourist, commercial, and industrial society to Cyprus’ foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides.

According to Petros Petrou, the chairman of the group, the opening of the Dherynia crossing bar any kind of checks on tourists and products will “surely” hamper the country in general, and businesses in particular. He added that several items such as fuel, alcoholic beverages, and medicine, among others were sub-par in standard and will create a situation in Famagusta that will be tragically similar to that in the Turkish north.

Petrou also expressed his concern over the south losing tourists through the crossing as Dherynia is closer to Ayia Napa and Protaras – some of the most popular holiday locations.

According to Petrou, the only way to make things better is to liberate Varosha.

Interestingly enough, a demand along similar lines was made by Yiannis Karousos, Mayor of Ayia Napa in March, who expressed his concern over the opening of the Dherynia crossing without any solution to the Cyprus problem in sight.