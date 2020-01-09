THE HILTON PARK HOTEL HAS BEEN RENAMED HILTON NICOSIA

The Hilton Park hotel in Nicosia has been renamed as simply ‘Hilton Nicosia.’ This makes it the single-most hotel of that brand in all of Cyprus.

Located in Engomi, the Hilton Nicosia has made renovations to match its change in names – the owners of the property Louis Hotels announced how the hotel had only recently refurbished all of its rooms, upgraded all common rooms, and started a brand-new bar as well.

The company went on to highlight how Hilton International, which had proved its its trust in Louis Hotels is once again renewing its partnership for a minimum for 10 years.