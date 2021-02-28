THOUSANDS OF BIRDS SPEND THE WINTER IN CYPRUS, SAYS STUDY

The results of a brand new study has revealed that more than 17,000 birds spend the winter season in the wetlands of Cyprus.

The study, conducted by the game and wildlife service and BirdLife Cyprus surveyed over 50 different locations on the island nation, and went on to record around 17,000 migratory waterbirds from 68 species.

The most recorded of these was the flamingo, which made up for around 8,000 birds. This was followed by the common teal, which are around 2,200 in number.

Area-wise, the largest number of waterbirds were found in the Larnaca salt lake, which had over 11,000 birds across 30 species. This was followed by the Akrotiri peninsula salt lakes (with a total of 2,700 birds), the Oroklini lake (with a total of 1,100 birds) and finally the Paralimni lake (with under 900).

The study and survey was conducted in honor of the World Wetlands Day, which is celebrated on the 2nd of February every year.