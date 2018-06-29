TOP NICOSIA’S JAZZ CLUB TO GET MORE VIBRANT WITH UPCOMING PERFORMANCES

Cyprus is a vibrant place buzzing with things of art and culture, and the latest band set to perform here only serves to further this point. Sarah’s Jazz Club, one of the most famous clubs in Nicosia is all set to to feature some top end Cuban music.

Famous six-member Cuban band Havana Noche is all set to perform on Sarah’s Jazz Club’s stage. Based on authentic genres of Cuban music such as salsa, cha cha, timba and son cubano, this band has a solid Cyprus connection as it was founded by percussionist Paouros in Cyprus, along with other musicians from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, and of course, the island nation itself. The band will have Alberto Mendez Vega, Alejandro Gonzalez and George Morfitis on vocals, by George Morfitis on piano, Costas Challoumas on bass, Alejandro Gonzalez on congas, Constandinos Paouros on timbales and drums, and Mike Michael on trumpet, and will give a much-appreciated refreshment to the club’s usual music scene.

The club will then host Cyprus-based jazz band Mood Indigo. The band formed by Armenian-Cypriot bass player Greg Makamian and

Canadian-Cypriot vocalist Irene Day and Armenian-Cypriot bassist Greg Makamian founded the band, playing American jazz standards. Joining them are Charis Ioannou on the saxophone, Ioannis Vafeas on drums and Marios Toubas on the piano.