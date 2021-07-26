CYPRUS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE TO BE HELD IN OCTOBER 2021

The Cyprus Institute (CyI) is all set to hold its 2nd International Conference on Climate Change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East on the 13th and 14th of October 13.

These dates come just before the 2021 edition of COP 26, the global climate to be held in Glasgow in November.

The Cyl conference will be held in the hybrid format, with some sessions held in person in Cyprus and being held online.

Participants in the conference will include regional government officials, policymakers, international scientists, and key decision-makers and experts.

They will be discussing various recommendations – based on which they will be prepare the Regional Climate Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East (EMME).

The first edition of the CyI conference was held in 2018. It led to the government starting with the Eastern Mediterranean Middle East Climate Change Initiative, which coordinates the regional climate action in the Eastern Mediterranean region.